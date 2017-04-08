Gas Prices Spike At Pumps Across New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Drivers are seeing higher gas prices at pumps in New Jersey.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas is about $2.36, which is 7 cents higher than last week, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.

But as WCBS 880’s Kelly Waldron reports, customers don’t seem too concerned. She spoke with Davey and Jess as they headed southbound on the New Jersey Turnpike from northern New York.

“It’s cheaper this south than it is where we’re from,” Davey said. “It’s really not that bad yet.”

“It’s cheaper here,” Jess agreed.

A man named Carlos admitted it hasn’t been easy on his wallet.

“It is what it is. You’ve got to do it, or you can’t go anywhere,” he said.

Others told Waldon they’re more concerned that the 23 cent per gallon gas tax increase, which went into effect in November, goes toward road construction and improvements.

The national average gas price on Friday was $2.38, also up 7 cents from last week. That’s much higher than the national average from a year ago, when motorists were paying $2.04.

AAA said the higher prices at the pump are mainly due to rising oil prices and the switchover to summer-blend gasoline.

