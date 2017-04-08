NY State Lawmaker Fighting To Create Animal Abuse Database

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island State Senator is pushing for a database so that everyone knows who was convicted of abusing animals.
As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reports, it would be called the Animal Abuse Database.
Democrat Todd Kaminsky said if a person is convicted of abusing an animal, authorities will be able to track them with the proposed database.
“The public would also know who you are,” he said. “If you own a dog and you’re on a block with someone who is a serial dog abuser, you want to know that right? So it really puts animal cruelty on par with other cruelty we see in our society and it’s about time that happens.”
Kaminsky also says he wants a statewide ban on tying up animals outside overnight, confining pets in small cages, and using leashes that choke animals.