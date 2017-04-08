Doctors Help Revive TSA Agent Who Collapsed At JFK Airport, Sources Say

April 8, 2017 7:10 PM
Filed Under: John F. Kennedy International Airport, Port Authority Police Department, TSA Agent

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two doctors were in the right place Friday afternoon when they came to the rescue of a TSA agent who collapsed at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Sources tell CBS2 the doctors were at a security checkpoint inside Terminal 4 when the agent fell to the ground, gasping for air and vomitting.

The doctors, along with Port Authority police, were able to use a portable defibrillator to shock the victim back to life, sources say.

The TSA agent was taken to Jamaica Hospital.

