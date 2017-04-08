Doctors Help Revive TSA Agent Who Collapsed At JFK Airport, Sources Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two doctors were in the right place Friday afternoon when they came to the rescue of a TSA agent who collapsed at John F. Kennedy International Airport.
Sources tell CBS2 the doctors were at a security checkpoint inside Terminal 4 when the agent fell to the ground, gasping for air and vomitting.
The doctors, along with Port Authority police, were able to use a portable defibrillator to shock the victim back to life, sources say.
The TSA agent was taken to Jamaica Hospital.