Upcoming Holidays Offer Rare Reprieve From Alternate Side Parking Rules

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Imagine not having to move your street parked car for almost three weeks.

For at least a little while it’ll be a dream come true, as alternate side parking is temporarily suspended thanks to Passover and the Christian holy days leading up to Easter.

Most drivers who’ve already found spots are thrilled at the idea.

“A lot of relief,” a man named Taha tells 1010 WINS’ Samantha Liebman. “That will help. It’s at least something that’s not in your brain to have to do it.”

Taha says he didn’t even know about the upcoming suspensions when he parked his car on 16th Street in Park Slope, Brooklyn.

Still, the lack of alternate side parking has some singing the blues.

A man named Danny says he’s has to use his car all the time since he watches his kids.

“It’s going to be a nightmare,” he said. “Nobody is going to move their car, absolutely. It’s going to be trickier for sure. We’re going to be out all day doing stuff.”

Andrew says he doesn’t have much of a problem with the alternate side shuffle.

“No, I take my car to work every day,” he said. “Every day I look for parking.”

If you parked in a Monday spot, your parking holiday will still last for about two weeks. It just won’t start until this Tuesday.

For a full list of alternate side parking suspensions and regulations, CLICK HERE.