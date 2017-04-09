4/9 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning folks! If you’re heading out for early Palm Sunday services, you’ll want to grab an extra layer as there is a chill in the air…but tons of sun through the day will help our temps soar into the mid & upper 60s! It’ll be a gorgeous finish to the weekend for all.

Tomorrow will be even warmer with sunny skies and temps reaching the low 70s away from the coasts. The Yankees home opener this afternoon looks picture perfect with a temp around 70 and light breezes. This evening looks perfect as well for the first night of Passover, which starts at sunset with temps in the mid 60s.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with temps in the upper 70s and even some isolated 80s…yes, 80s! There will be some more clouds moving in during the evening with just a slight chance for a passing shower – but not a washout like last week.

Have a great Sunday!