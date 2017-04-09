Man Sought In Connection To Assault Of Brooklyn Elevator Maintenance Worker

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a man wanted for an assault in Brooklyn last month.
Police say the suspect walked into the lobby of 1209 Loring Ave. in East New York and demanded to use an elevator that was under repair by maintenance workers.
After telling the suspect that the elevator was out of service, the workers exited the building to avoid further argument according to police.
Police say the suspect followed the workers outside and punched one of the workers in the back of his head, causing him to fall to the ground, before fleeing the location.
The 55-year-old victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital in unknown condition.
Police describe the suspect as a black male, approximately 6’2″ with close cropped hair. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, white jeans, and white sneakers.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.