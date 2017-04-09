2 Men Kicked, Hit With Hammer On Queens-Bound J Train, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 30-year-old man and his 53-year-old friend were attacked on a Queens-bound J train Friday night, police say.
As the train approached Bowery Station around 9 p.m., the older man asked a stranger to move over, and he did, according to authorities.
That’s apparently when an argument turned into a fight.
One of the suspects is accused of kicking the older man in the head and chest, while another suspect allegedly pulled out a hammer and hit the younger man in the head and face.
Police said the victims are expected to be OK.