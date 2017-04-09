Coney Island’s Luna Park Celebrates ‘Cyclone’ Roller Coaster’s 90th Year At Season Opening

April 9, 2017 2:33 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Spring has sprung, and Coney Island’s Luna Park is officially open for the season.

The iconic park started its season with the ritual of smashing an egg cream on the Cyclone roller coaster, which is celebrating its 90th year.

Riding on the Cyclone is a shared experience among generations.

“Eighty years ago, my grandmother and her friends were ditchin’ school to come down and ride the Cyclone, and we’re just following in her footsteps” one woman said.

David Zubin camped out since Saturday morning yo be one of the first people to ride the iconic Cyclone roller coaster — a ride he’s had some history with.

“I’ve been riding the Cyclone roller coaster since [the] early 2000s, when it first got stuck two years ago, I was on it,” Zubin told WCBS 880’s Mike Smeltz.

David says despite getting stuck on the Cyclone, he’s kept coming back. This ride on opening day was his 100th overall.

“Love every minute of it, the drop feels amazing — it felt like I went really fast on this one, I felt like they changed the tracks a little bit…since last year,” Zubin said.

