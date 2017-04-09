Hot Steele Early In Masters Final Round

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Brendan Steele had the hottest start at the Masters on Sunday. It won’t get him into the mix for a green jacket, but it should make him feel a bit better about his week.
Steele opened with three straight birdies and added a fourth on the seventh hole to improve to 2 over about two hours into the final round. He’s still eight shots behind co-leaders Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia at 6-under. Rickie Fowler is shot off the lead.
Rose and Garcia, friends and European Ryder Cup teammates, tee off in just less than two hours.
Rose is seeking his second career major title while Garcia is chasing his first.
