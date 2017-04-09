FDNY Battles Electrical Fire At Pace University

April 9, 2017 6:08 PM
Filed Under: FDNY, Pace University

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Fire crews responded to reports of an electrical fire at Pace University in downtown Manhattan Sunday afternoon.

The fire was a result of a smoldering switch that connects two transformers, according to the FDNY.

The fire department coordinated with Con Edison to cut power to go into the building to extinguish the blaze. No other outages have been reported as a result of the fire.

1 Pace Plaza was evacuated for several hours as crews worked to bring the blaze under control. Students and faculty have since been allowed back in.

No injuries have been reported.

