Knife-Wielding Robber Hits Subway Restaurant In LI Robbery Spree, Cops Say

WESTBURY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police are on the hunt for a man they say is on a robbery spree across Long Island.

According to police, the suspect, armed with a knife, struck a Subway restaurant on Old Country Road in Westbury on Saturday night — approaching a 23-year-old store employee and demanding money from the register.

Police say the man took an undetermined amount of cash before fleeing the scene at around 8:20 p.m.

Authorities say the suspect targets Carvel ice cream stores, Dunkin’ Donuts and Subway restaurants near closing time, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported.

Just last Saturday, the suspect was caught in the act by cameras at a Carvel in Ronkonkoma. He demanded cash and took off before police could catch him.

With the suspect still on the loose, Long Island restaurant workers fear for their safety.

“He is coming in to do bad things — you don’t know how you’re going to react –it’s just a horrible situation, we want it to go away,” Carvel worker Barbara Saladino said.

Since February 15, he’s hit at least four Carvel shops, two Subway restaurants and one Dunkin’ Donuts.

Police say he seems to act alone and targets both Nassau and Suffolk County stores.

Authorities advise store owners to be vigilant and for employees to stay calm.

“You don’t challenge these individuals. Let us do our job — the best thing you can do for law enforcement at this moment is be as observant as possible,” Suffolk County police commissioner Tim Sini said.

Police say no one was seriously injured in any of these robberies.

Carvel, Subway and Dunkin’ Donuts corporate officials say they are closely monitoring their Long Island stores and urge all customers and employees to be alert and follow security protocol.

On Friday, Sini announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.