Lawmakers: Trump Needs To Work With Congress On Strategy In Syria

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers say President Donald Trump needs to work with Congress on a “long-term” Syria strategy following last week’s U.S. missile strike.

Trump ordered the air strike in response to a chemical weapons attack the Syrian government carried out against a Syrian village, killing more than 80 civilians.

The top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee says Trump’s decision was a “reaction” to Syria’s use of chemical weapons. Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland says the administration hasn’t been clear on next steps and whether it would escalate a U.S. response if Syrian President Bashar Assad continues his assault on rebel forces with conventional weapons.

The Senate’s No. 2 Republican, John Cornyn of Texas, says Trump’s move sends a strong message to rogue nations, and agrees that the U.S. needs a broader strategy.

Trump’s national security adviser H.R. McMaster described U.S. goals to defeat the Islamic State group as well as oust Assad as somewhat “simultaneous.”

McMaster said there is no contradiction between comments by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who says IS must be defeated first, and Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations who contends that getting Assad out is a priority.

McMaster says “there has to be a degree of simultaneous activity as well as sequencing of the defeat of IS first.”

He says Trump’s missile strike was meant as a “very strong signal to Assad and his sponsors” that the U.S. will not stand idly by, and that Russia should now reconsider support for the “murderous regime.”

Sen. Lindsay Graham is called for as many as 6,000 more U.S. troops to fight the Islamic State group.

The South Carolina Republican also wants additional penalties imposed on Russia for what he calls Moscow’s “aiding and abetting” Assad in the use of chemical weapons and for Russian meddling in the 2016 American election.

Graham told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the additional troops would “attract more regional fighters to destroy” the militants. Graham isn’t saying where the Americans would be sent.

The Syrian opposition has reported that Assad’s forces have begun flying again from an air base struck last week by U.S. missiles.

