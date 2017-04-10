4/10 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

April 10, 2017 11:48 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

It looks like it will be the warmest day of 2017 so far as we soar well into the 70’s! Keep in mind though, with that southerly breeze, Long Island communities will be running a bit cooler in the 60’s or so.

Tonight will be another mild one with temps struggling to dip into the 50’s in the city. As for the suburbs, they’ll be running a little cooler by daybreak, as usual.

Tomorrow will be our warmest day of the week with highs well into the 70’s! And across the interior, we’ll likely see 80’s if you can believe it!

As for Wednesday, expect a little shower activity around the area with cooler highs around 70°.

Enjoy!

 

