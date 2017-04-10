50 People To Know: High School Senior Liana Patel Helps NYC’s Homeless

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — In this week’s 50 People to Know, we introduce you to Liana Patel, a senior at Ardsley High School and helping hand to New York City’s homeless population.
Find more 50th anniversary special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter.
The 18-year-old sacrifices her Saturday nights to help the homeless and hungry across the city.
She, along with other Midnight Run volunteers, spend late nights delivering food and clothing to people in need.
For her selflessness and generosity, the town of Greenburgh honored Patel with its unsung hero award.
As president of her school’s community service organization, called the Silver Lining Club, what advice does she have for the students following in her footsteps?
“If you see a problem in your community, do something that you can do — there’s always something you can do to try to fix it, try to address it in some way. Get other people involved, maybe organize a group of people who want to make some type of change,” she tells WCBS’ Sean Adams. “Yeah, don’t be afraid to get started with something you care about.”