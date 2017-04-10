Memphis Open Tennis Tournament Relocating To Nassau Coliseum

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Professional tennis is coming to the newly renovated Nassau Coliseum.
The ATP announced Monday that the Memphis Open, the tour’s only indoor event in the U.S., will relocate to the arena beginning in February 2018.
GF Sports, a live events and sports entertainment company that owns the men’s tournament, and Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment, which manages the Coliseum, partnered to bring the event to Long Island. It is said to be a long-term agreement, although the exact terms have not been announced.
“This event diversifies our programming mix at NYCB LIVE’s Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum and further delivers on our promise to bring major sporting events back to Long Island,” said Brett Yormark, CEO of Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment.
The Coliseum reopened last Wednesday, with a Billy Joel concert, after a nearly two-year, $165 million renovation. The arena was most notably the home of the Islanders from 1972 until 2015, but the NHL franchise moved to Brooklyn after it was unsuccessful in securing public financing for a new facility. The NBA D-League’s Long Island Nets will move into the arena next season.
The ATP World Tour event will mark the first time in the Coliseum’s 45-year history that a sanctioned tennis tournament will be played there.
The Memphis Open was founded in 1976, but ran into financial problems in recent years. Top players, in large part, began to avoid the event, which featured stars such as Bjorn Borg, John McEnroe, Jimmy Connors and Arthur Ashe in its heyday. Attendance then began to sag, and the tournament failed to find a title sponsor.
There is no word yet on what the event will be called in New York.