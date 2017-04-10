NOW: Neil Gorsuch Supreme Court Swearing-In Ceremony At White House | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: April 10, 2017

April 10, 2017 6:04 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

“The” Eddie Scozzare was prominently featured in Monday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” for just being Eddie.

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Monday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.

It’s opening day in the Bronx. Boomer and Craig got into it with talk of the Yankees’ and Mets’ win on Sunday. Later, Boomer discussed the haircut he got in Canada, and the guys dissected the Phil Simms rumors. They also got a visit from “baseball jones,” discussed trends in sports talks programming, Aikman vs. Romo/Simms vs. Eli, the Marlins’ decision to honor Jose Fernandez, and much more.

Until Tuesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

More from Boomer & Carton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia