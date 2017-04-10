NYPD: Teens Steal Cell Phone From 10-Year-Old Boy At Bronx Subway Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify two teenage boys who they said stole a cell phone from a 10-year-old boy at a subway station in the Bronx.
It happened just after 3:30 p.m. inside the Gun Hill Road station back on March 27.
The two teens walked up to the 10-year-old boy and grabbed his phone, police said. When the boy tried to follow them as they walked out of the station, police said one of teens told the boy he had a gun and “to back away.”
The boy then ran back into the station and the teens fled.
One of the suspects is between the ages of 14 and 16 while the other was 16 or 17, police said. The two were seen on surveillance video.
