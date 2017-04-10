Broadway Dream Comes True, 11-Year-Old Westchester Student Sings On Stage

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Broadway dream has come true for an 11-year-old Westchester student.

A song from the musical ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ inspired Daniel Pellegrini to find his voice.

As CBS2’s Dana Tyler reported, it was a big moment for 11-year-old Pellegrini, as he sang the marquee song on the stage of the hit Broadway musical, right after Saturday’s matinée.

Before he even saw the show, it was this song that so moved him, and helped him through a hard time.

“When you see people like Daniel who are so visibly and tangibly affected by what we are doing, and it’s changing the way they think and see themselves, then it becomes a gift to get to do it every day,” actor Ben Platt said.

It’s a gift that show producer Stacey Mindich wanted to pay forward, so she reached out and invited Daniel and his parents to see the musical, and to meet Platt and the cast.

Daniel’s mom said the show’s music helped her son find his way.

From something that was so awful, and terrible to this wonderful, magical experience that we had,” Laura Pelligrini said.

Being on stage with the actors was a whirlwind.

“My hands are shaking,” Laura said.

Daniel even came with gifts.

“What’s in the bag is something from my school. Our football team is called the Rye Garnets. I got you all scarves,” Daniel said.

As happy as Daniel was to meet the cast, they seemed as genuinely happy to meet him.

“Thank you for your courage. That’s outstanding,” actor Michael Park said.

Daniel did confess to being a little starstruck.

“I was a bit nervous, but 10 seconds later I was aright,” he said.

“It was surreal. Here’s my little 11-year-old boy who is struggling so hard in other ways that like, here he is,” Laura said.

Laura watched in awe as music helped her son, and then gave him memories to last a lifetime.

“He’s such a good boy, he really is. He deserves every single piece of this,” Laura said.

The scarves Daniel gave the cast were a return gesture for sending him ‘good luck’ scarves before his talent show during which he sand ‘Waving Through A Window.’