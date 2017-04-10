Deaf, Mute Man With Down Syndrome Missing On Long Island

NEW CASSEL, NY (CBSNewYork) – Nassau County Police want your help finding a missing man with Down syndrome.
Mohammed Saleem is deaf and mute, according to authorities.
Saleem, 29, is 5’2″ and about 100 pounds. He has dark eyes, black hair and a black moustache. He was wearing a blue and red checkered shirt, dark pants and tan boots.
He was last seen leaving his residence on Elderberry Lane in New Cassel Sunday at 4:50 p.m.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Nassau Police Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or 911.
All calls are anonymous.