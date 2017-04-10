Men Posed As Utility Workers To Enter Home, Ripped-Off Elderly Bronx Couple

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An elderly couple in the Bronx was robbed of thousands of dollars in cash and other valuables, after being fooled by fake utility workers.

As CBS2’s Erin Logan reported, It could have been any home on Radio Drive — getting a knock on the door from utility workers showing badges.

On Friday afternoon, two Hispanic men in their 30s claimed to work for a water company, and said they needed to check a leak inside the home.

Police said a 76-year-old woman let them.

Neighbors knew something was wrong when police showed up. Two 90-year-old sisters-in-law, Marie and Rita, could not believe what the men took off with; $80,000 in cash, three diamond rings, a gold necklace, and two wills.

“Oh my god. It’s frightening, unbelievable,” Marie said.

The victim was not injured, but still visibly shaken and would not show her face on camera.

She said the men made her and her husband go to the basement, that’s where they found the couple’s safe.

Marie and Rita said they’ve had a plan in place for quite a while.

“We’ve lived long enough to learn,” Rita said.

“We will look out the window. We will not open the door, the storm door, regular door, whatever it is. ‘I’m sorry, we’re not the owners,’ something to that effect,” Marie said.

Or this.

“I’ll be right there honey,’ I made believe there was a man in my house,” Rita added.

Police said they’re not aware of any others recently victimized in the neighborhood, but situations like this happen often and everywhere. If you get a knock, and the person looks suspicious, don’t answer and call the police immediately.