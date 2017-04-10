Girardi: Yankees’ Sanchez Out 4 Weeks With Arm Injury

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Yankees phenom Gary Sanchez is expected to miss four weeks with an arm injury, manager Joe Girardi said Monday.
The second-year catcher suffered a Grade 1 strain of the brachialis muscle in his right arm during an at-bat Saturday in Baltimore. He left the game and was placed on the 10-day disabled list.
MORE: Pineda Tosses Gem As Yankees Rout Rays In Home Opener
“Every day I’m feeling a little bit better,” Sanchez told reporters through a translator Monday. “That’s what you hope for.
“I can raise my arm and move it around. It’s more flexible now. … But as you know, I’m on the DL, so I have to wait the 10 days. I’ve got to take it easy with the days and see how it goes.”
Sanchez is the face of the Yankees’ youth movement. In a boisterous arrival in the major leagues last year, he batted .299 with 20 home runs in just 53 games and finished second in Rookie of the Year voting.
Though five games this season, Sanchez is batting .150 with one home run.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)