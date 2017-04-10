CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

Hartnett: Consummate Team Player Fast Does The Little Things For Rangers

Unheralded Winger Could Be Key Player In Blueshirts' Playoff Series Against Canadiens April 10, 2017 12:50 PM
Filed Under: Jesper Fast, New York Rangers, Sean Hartnett

By Sean Hartnett
» More Columns

Jesper Fast might be overlooked by fans of rival teams and is seldom the focus of media attention, but Rangers teammates have a high appreciation for his work ethic, positional sense and penalty-killing prowess.

Prior to the Rangers earning a 3-2 home victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in their regular season finale Sunday, the team announced Fast as the recipient of the 2016-17 Players’ Player Award. This is the second-straight season that Fast has been selected by teammates for “best exemplifying what it means to be a team player.”

As the Rangers prepare for a first-round playoff meeting with the Montreal Canadiens, the value provided by the 25-year-old right wing couldn’t be clearer. Since his 2013-14 rookie season, Fast has thrived through unremitting effort and savvy play across 200 feet of ice. While he isn’t a 20-goal talent, his steady play in the defensive end of the ice is an asset for the Rangers.

You will often see Fast pressure opponents into turnovers, cut off passing lanes and make skillful plays along the wall to help the Blueshirts escape their own end. This typically isn’t the kind of stuff that gets picked up on the highlight reel, but these traits add up to something big.

Jesper Fast

Rangers forward Jesper Fast keeps the puck in the zone during the third period against the Devils on Feb. 25, 2017, at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

“He’s a team guy that plays very hard and consistent every night,” center Oscar Lindberg said. “He’s a guy you can watch and take after the way he plays. He definitely deserves (the award).”

Head coach Alain Vigneault has total trust in Fast, and it’s little wonder why he’s a true believer. With or without the puck, Fast is going to get into the right position and do all the little things that allow teammates to be more effective.

MORE: Hartnett: War Horse Girardi Poised To Bounce Back This Postseason

“He’s a real dedicated young man that competes every shift that he’s on the ice,” Vigneault said after Sunday’s victory. “You guys have seen him the last couple of years. He has a great team-first attitude. That’s what you want in a teammate and that’s what you want as a coach in a player.”

Vigneault will often point to the Swede’s ability to fill roles up and down the lineup – and those kind of players are exactly what a coach needs at their disposal come playoff time. Put Fast anywhere and he succeeds.

“There’s no doubt he’s a big part of our penalty killing and a guy that we can slot from the fourth line to the top line, depending on who we’re playing,” Vigneault said in March.

Fast finished the 2016-17 regular season with six goals and 15 assists in 68 games played. A shoulder injury suffered in late February seemed to disrupt his late-season production. He finished the season with just one point in his final nine games played and was held out of the final three contests due to an undisclosed injury.

Assuming Fast is fully healthy once the Rangers open the first round in Montreal on Wednesday night, fans keeping a close eye on the Rangers-Canadiens series should take note of how Vigneault deploys the winger against Montreal’s scoring lines.

Vigneault is going to lean hard on Fast to help shut down Montreal’s star men, including 67-point captain Max Pacioretty, Alexander Radulov, Alex Galchenyuk and cannon-shooting defenseman Shea Weber. No defenseman in the NHL recorded more power-play goals than Weber’s 12.

Everything gets magnified during the playoffs. You’re going to see just how valuable Fast is – shift-by-shift, game-by-game and, if the Rangers get clicking, series after series.

Follow Sean on Twitter at @HartnettHockey

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia