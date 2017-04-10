Nassau Community College Student Reports She Was Raped On Campus

April 10, 2017 7:32 PM
Filed Under: garden city, Nassau Community College, Student Raped

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A student at Nassau Community College has reported to officials that she was raped in a campus building late last month.

The student reported to officials this past Tuesday that she was raped at 6 p.m. March 21, in a third-floor stairwell in the College Center Building on campus.

The school reported the incident on Monday.

The student described her assailant as a white male about 6 feet tall, with slim build and dark blond hair.

Nassau County police have bene notified and the case has been referred to the Nassau County police Special Victims’ Unit, the school said.

The Nassau Community College Public Safety Department has also looked over camera footage and assisted in the investigation, the school said.

All members of the college community were advised to exercise caution and report suspicious activity.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia