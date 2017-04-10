Nassau Community College Student Reports She Was Raped On Campus

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A student at Nassau Community College has reported to officials that she was raped in a campus building late last month.
The student reported to officials this past Tuesday that she was raped at 6 p.m. March 21, in a third-floor stairwell in the College Center Building on campus.
The school reported the incident on Monday.
The student described her assailant as a white male about 6 feet tall, with slim build and dark blond hair.
Nassau County police have bene notified and the case has been referred to the Nassau County police Special Victims’ Unit, the school said.
The Nassau Community College Public Safety Department has also looked over camera footage and assisted in the investigation, the school said.
All members of the college community were advised to exercise caution and report suspicious activity.