NFL Selects Giants’ Casillas For ‘Random’ Drug Test Just After He Posts Photo Of Himself Smoking Something In Dominican Republic

April 10, 2017 1:34 PM
Filed Under: Jonathan Casillas, New York Giants

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Either the NFL’s drug tests aren’t so random after all or this is one heck of a coincidence.

A day after Jonathan Casillas posted a photo of himself on Instagram smoking what he claimed was a hand-rolled cigar in the Dominican Republic, the Giants linebacker said the NFL contacted him about scheduling a “randomly selected” drug test.

Even as he posted the photo, which showed him sitting shirtless on an all-terrain vehicle, Casillas conceded he knew it wasn’t his brightest idea, including the hashtags “#iknowitlookslikeablunt” and “#andIprobablyshouldnthavepostedthis.”

Then on Sunday, Casillas posted a screen capture of a text message he received from an NFL official.

“You have been randomly selected for an off season test tomorrow,” it read. “Please call me back as soon as possible to arrange a time.”

“Random lol, what a coincidence,” Casillas wrote.

Random lol, what a coincidence (see previous post) 🤷🏽‍♂️

A post shared by jade_52 (@jade_52) on

