Police In Georgia Looking For One-Time Yankee Otis Nixon, Missing Since Saturday

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police in Georgia are looking for one-time Yankees outfielder Otis Nixon, who disappeared over the weekend.
In a Facebook post, the Woodstock Police Department says Nixon, who’s 58, was last seen leaving his home Saturday morning in a gray Range Rover. Police say he was on his way to a local golf course but never arrived.
He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black sweatpants, and a black baseball cap, with black Adidas shoes with white stripes.
Nixon has a history of substance abuse, CBS2 reported. He was an outfielder for the Atlanta Braves and in 1991 was suspended for 60 days after testing positive for cocaine.
He played for nine teams in 17 major league seasons, playing 13 games for the Yankees in 1983. He had 1,379 hits and 620 stolen bases, ranking 16th on the career list. He retired in 1999.
