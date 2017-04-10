Jewish Holiday Of Passover Begins Monday At Sundown

Smart Roster Moves Always Make The Difference Early In The Fantasy Baseball SeasonThe 2017 Major League Baseball season is underway, and that means fantasy baseball season is at its craziest. The drafts are done, and now every owner should be scrambling to make sure the roster is stable and sound. Whether injuries, demotions or just plain old mediocrity has hurt your roster, never fear because there are always plenty of players on the waiver wire in a standard league that can help your team patch its holes and survive the first few weeks of the season.