Postal Worker Caught On Video Allegedly Making Half-Hearted Attempt To Deliver Package

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A postal worker was caught on surveillance video making an apparent half-hearted attempt to alert a Queens family about a package delivery.

The video shows the mail carrier pull up to Jamal Williams’s home in Rochdale, Queens and get out of his truck with what appears to be a slip for a package.

The only problem, Williams says, is that there was no attempt to actually deliver it.

Instead, the mail carrier can be seen ringing the doorbell and walking away.

“He had the package, seemed like he was about to deliver it, and changed his mind,” Williams tells CBS2’s Tracee Carrasco. “I don’t know what happened. It seems like he assumed no one was home, but it’s not your job to assume.”

Williams’s wife was home at the time. By the time she got to the door, the carrier was gone.

Williams says this wasn’t the first time this has happened.

“I could have sworn that their job was to actually attempt to deliver a package,” he said.

Other people say they’ve had similar problems with the US Postal Service.

“Some of them, they put the mail in somebody else’s box,” one woman said. “They don’t do their job.”

While many in Williams’s neighborhood say they haven’t had any issues, CBS2 sent the surveillance video to the USPS.

A spokesperson responded, saying, “This claim, if proved to be correct, indicates clearly unacceptable behavior that does not reflect the efforts of the many thousands of professional, dedicated carriers across New York and throughout our workforce nationwide.”

The postal service also said it is reviewing the surveillance video CBS2 shared with them to gather additional details about the incident.