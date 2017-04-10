‘Veep’ Star Anna Chlumsky Shares What To Expect In Season 6 On ‘The Trend’

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Anna Chlumsky, who plays Amy Brookheimer, on HBO’s hit show “Veep,” stopped by “The Trend” to tell 1010 WINS’ Rebecca Granet about the upcoming season six premiere.

Season six picks up one year later as Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and the rest of her team shift away from politics.

“We probably cover more ground than we ever have. Our characters are everywhere. Selena is trying to figure out where she belongs, so she kind of tries all these different facets of public life that have nothing to do with government,” Chlumsky says. “I suppose if we’re looking at positively, the world is their oyster. But when do we do that on ‘Veep?’ So it feels more like a giant identity crisis.”

She says it wasn’t until recently that she realized just how big the show had become.

“(In the beginning) it was kind of just a little family of wacky people who enjoyed working with one another. And low and behold, this wonderful network HBO was going to let us do it. And it was just fun, fun, fun,” she says. “Then slowly people started to watch it and enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it.”

She calls working with such a talented cast an “embarrassment of riches.”

Chlumsky also talks about starring in “My Girl” as a child actor, and about having two children of her own.

Veep’s season six premiere airs Sunday night at 10:30 p.m. on HBO.

Watch the full interview above.