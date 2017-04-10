Body Found In Burning Car At Mall Parking Garage In Valley Stream, Police Say

VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A body was found in a burning car at a mall parking garage on Long Island.
Nassau County police said officers were called to a car fire in the Sears parking garage at the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream just after 11 p.m. Sunday.
Once the fire was out, police said a person was found dead inside the car.
So far, investigators have not released the identity of the victim and it’s not clear whether that person died in the fire or if they were killed before the flames ignited, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.