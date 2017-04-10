CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

New Surveillance Image Shows Suspect Accused Of Robbing Elderly LI Woman At Knifepoint

April 10, 2017 1:19 PM
Filed Under: Nassau County Police, Westbury

WESTBURY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police have released a surveillance image of a man who they said is wanted for robbing an 85-year-old woman at knifepoint on Long Island.

It all began around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 2 in the parking lot of a Walmart on Old Country Road in Westbury.

Police said the victim was getting into her car when a man armed with a large knife walked up to her and demanded money.

He then forced the woman into the passenger seat of the car, took her keys and drove to a Chase bank 15 miles away in Elmont, police said.

Once at the bank, he forced the woman to give him her ATM card and PIN and then withdrew an unknown amount of cash, police said. He then drove to Dutch Broadway in the area of Audrey Avenue, where police said he got out of the car and fled.

The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries to her upper body.

“An 85-year-old female has the fortitude to drive herself to the Fifth Precinct, so we are dealing with a very, very strong woman,” said Nassau County police Lt. Richard LeBrun.

Police had previously released a sketch of the suspect. The surveillance image released Monday was from the Chase ATM.

A spokesman for Walmart told CBS2 they can see on surveillance video that the suspect was never inside the store. He was only in the parking lot.

Police describe the suspect as a black man in his 20s between 6′ and 6’1′” tall with a thin build wearing a dark baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia