New Surveillance Image Shows Suspect Accused Of Robbing Elderly LI Woman At Knifepoint

WESTBURY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police have released a surveillance image of a man who they said is wanted for robbing an 85-year-old woman at knifepoint on Long Island.

It all began around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 2 in the parking lot of a Walmart on Old Country Road in Westbury.

Police said the victim was getting into her car when a man armed with a large knife walked up to her and demanded money.

He then forced the woman into the passenger seat of the car, took her keys and drove to a Chase bank 15 miles away in Elmont, police said.

Once at the bank, he forced the woman to give him her ATM card and PIN and then withdrew an unknown amount of cash, police said. He then drove to Dutch Broadway in the area of Audrey Avenue, where police said he got out of the car and fled.

The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries to her upper body.

“An 85-year-old female has the fortitude to drive herself to the Fifth Precinct, so we are dealing with a very, very strong woman,” said Nassau County police Lt. Richard LeBrun.

Police had previously released a sketch of the suspect. The surveillance image released Monday was from the Chase ATM.

A spokesman for Walmart told CBS2 they can see on surveillance video that the suspect was never inside the store. He was only in the parking lot.

Police describe the suspect as a black man in his 20s between 6′ and 6’1′” tall with a thin build wearing a dark baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.