4/11 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

April 11, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Sunshine and unseasonably warm temps are on tap again today. But just like yesterday, we’ll see that big range in highs between NJ and Long Island: 80’s and 60’s, respectively. As for the city, we’ll be in the upper 70’s to right around 80°.

An approaching system will throw some more clouds and showers our way tonight, though the showers look confined to our NW suburbs. Expect temps to only fall to around 60°.

Expect some morning and early afternoon showers tomorrow before seeing a little more sun into the afternoon. Highs won’t be quite as warm in the low 70’s.

As for Thursday, we’ll see a good deal of sunshine with temps closer to where they should be — low 60’s.

Enjoy the heat while it lasts!

