4/11 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Sunshine and unseasonably warm temps are on tap again today. But just like yesterday, we’ll see that big range in highs between NJ and Long Island: 80’s and 60’s, respectively. As for the city, we’ll be in the upper 70’s to right around 80°.
An approaching system will throw some more clouds and showers our way tonight, though the showers look confined to our NW suburbs. Expect temps to only fall to around 60°.
Expect some morning and early afternoon showers tomorrow before seeing a little more sun into the afternoon. Highs won’t be quite as warm in the low 70’s.
As for Thursday, we’ll see a good deal of sunshine with temps closer to where they should be — low 60’s.
Enjoy the heat while it lasts!