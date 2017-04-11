Boomer & Carton: NFL Players Fined For Arm Wrestling In Vegas

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Boomer got some things off his chest on Tuesday. He had a real issue with the NFL’s decision to fine players who took part in a recent arm wrestling event in Las Vegas, calling the league “hypocritical.”
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, fines will be issued because those in question violated the league’s policy barring players from taking part in events held at casinos.
Among those who participated in the event were Steelers linebacker James Harrison and center Maurkice Pouncey, Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills, 49ers linebacker Navorro Bowman, Raiders punter Marquette King and defensive end Mario Edwards, and Patriots safety Patrick Chung, the NFL Network reported.
Boomer and Craig had a real issue with this story, considering the event is to be shown on CBS. They also have a problem with the league’s rule, itself.
Have a listen.