Boomer & Carton Podcast: April 11, 2017

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Tuesday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
The second show of the work week featured a couple of winners, as both the Yankees and the Mets were victorious on Monday, though Martha Stewart was somehow blamed for Michael Pineda’s failure to be perfect.
In addition, Craig wondered aloud about Caitlyn Jenner, the guys got into the current plight of the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers, and they had some choice words for NFL, after it was reported the league will fine players for taking part in an arm wrestling event in Las Vegas.
Later, Craig morphed into “Old Man Jones” and fondly remembered Mike & the Mad Dog.
Until Wednesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!
