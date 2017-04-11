Boomer & Carton: Winning Is Contagious For The Baseball Locals

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Boomer and Craig kicked off Tuesday’s show by talking about some “unwritten rules” in baseball.
This after the Mets and Phillies created some new story lines in their fierce rivalry on Monday night. The latest chapter started when Philadelphia’s Edbray Ramos threw at Asdrubal Cabrera, apparently in retaliation for a bat flip that happened last year. Jay Bruce followed the attempted bean ball with a home run and the Mets won 4-3.
The guys also discussed a tremendous opening day in the Bronx as Michael Pineda took a perfect game into the seventh inning during the Yankees’ 8-1 win over the Rays.
Have a listen.