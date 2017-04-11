CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
VIDEO: Suspects Sought In Connection To Robbery, Shooting In Bronx Jewelry Store

April 11, 2017 8:21 PM
Filed Under: Bronx, Riverdale

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD has released surveillance video of two men they say robbed a jewelry store in the Riverdale section of the Bronx Saturday afternoon.

Police say the men brandished a firearm and demanded jewelry at Marilyn’s Diamond Collection Inc. on Johnson Avenue just before 12:30 p.m.

One of the men fired the gun and struck the owner, 57-year-old Chris Carucci, in the wrist and abdomen, according to police

Witnesses said Carucci was conscious, even talking on his cellphone, when he was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital for emergency surgery.

The two men then fled the store in a gold colored Ford Explorer with no visible license plate, according to police.

The first suspect is described as a light skinned black male with a beard, approximately 6’1″, who was last seen wearing a New York Yankees cap and a dark hooded sweatshirt.

The second suspect is described as a light skinned black male with a goatee, approximately 5’9″ and between 140 and 180 pounds. He was lasts seen wearing a baseball cap and a shirt with the number 81 or 84.

“It’s very, very out of character, out of place, unusual for this neighborhood,” Riverdale resident Howard Sherman said Saturday. “There might be a burglary or a car theft, but a violent crime in this neighborhood is almost unheard of.”

Sources told CBS2 the men may have been to the store before. It’s not clear whether or not they stole anything before they fled.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

