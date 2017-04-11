NYPD: Alleged Police Impersonator Tries To Rob Brooklyn Store

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An alleged police impersonator tried to rob a Brooklyn store overnight, the latest in a string of similar crimes across the borough.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at 6318 8th Avenue in Bensonhurst.

Police say the suspect told the clerk behind the counter that he was a police officer, demanding the clerk turn over the cash inside of the register.

“He pretends like he had a gun to scare us off and the whole time he was just showing the NYPD logo,” one man said.

“He said tell them to come count the money and leave it for me,” another clerk said.

When the employee began asking questions, the suspect apparently gave up and took off, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

Investigators say similar scenarios have been playing out all over the borough in recent days.

Lita Khan is one of the latest victims. She and her husband have owned Paskey Associate Grocery on 86th Street, also in Bensonhurst, for nearly 20 years.

It’s where around noon Monday, when her husband was home, that she says a man who says claimed he was an officer showed her a badge, ordering her to count the money in two registers and then turn it over.

“He said, ‘I came to check your cigarette stamps.’ I said, ‘OK, no problem, OK go ahead’ because we have to let him in because he showed me ID.”

He told her he was going to the precinct and would be back within ten minutes.

“So I was watching — ten minutes, 15 minutes and then when 20 minutes, then I realize there’s something wrong,” Khan said.

Investigators are now looking into whether these two recent cases may be related to three others.

On Thursday, a Brooklyn laundromat was robbed. On Saturday, a man stole $2,500 from a food store and on Sunday, a suspect stole from a deli. In all of the cases, the suspect claimed to be a police officer.