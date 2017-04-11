Charles Oakley Appears In Court On Charges Stemming From Scuffle With MSG Security, Says He’s Confident He’ll Beat Case

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Former Knick Charles Oakley appeared in court Tuesday following an altercation that briefly got him banned from Madison Square Garden.

Oakley was eager to share his side of the story after leaving Manhattan Criminal Court, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported. He said every time that he’s at the Garden an issue arises and that was what happened when the scuffle happened just four minutes into a game.

The incident between Oakley and security at the Garden was captured on camera and aired on TV over and over. Oakley is now facing three counts of assault.

On Feb. 8, Oakley bought a ticket to a Knicks game and was seated a few rows behind team owner James Dolan. Oakley has been known to be vocal about his displeasure with the direction of the team.

“I feel bad for the fans,” Oakley, 53, said Tuesday. “They’re not getting their product on the floor.”

But the former forward maintains he is often followed by security inside Madison Square Garden without justification, and he felt the crowd of men who approached him acted too aggressively.

“I got three assault cases for no reasons,” Oakley said.

When asked if he believes Dolan has it out for him, Oakley answered, “I don’t know.”

During Tuesday’s arraignment, the prosecution read a statement made by Oakley at the police precinct the night of his arrest detailing what happened. Oakley admitted to having two drinks before arriving at the game.

Oakley’s arraignment has been postponed until May 30.

“They say you have to play the game, so I guess it’s a game, not in the Garden, but on 34th Street,” said Oakley, who added he’s confident he’ll beat the case.

The Knicks released a statement the night of the incident saying that Oakley “behaved in a highly inappropriate and completely abusive manner,” adding, “He was a great Knick, and we hope he gets some help soon.”

Oakley has denied saying anything to Dolan before the incident.

Oakley played for the Knicks from 1988 until 1998, helping them reach the 1994 NBA Finals alongside Patrick Ewing, John Starks, the late Anthony Mason and head coach Pat Riley.