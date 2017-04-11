SEE IT: Chris Christie Look-Alikes Attend Phillies-Mets Game

PHILADELPHIA (CBSNewYork/AP) — Philadelphia Phillies fans might have thought New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie had changed his mind about the baseball team.

But it was a dozen radio listeners who wore Christie masks and held up signs taking jabs at the governor during Monday’s home opener against Christie’s favorite team, the New York Mets.

In an appearance on SportsNet New York in February, the Republican governor declared that the Philadelphia Phillies “suck,” that their fans are bitter and angry and that it’s not safe for civilized people to go to their stadium.

Angelo Cataldi of Philadelphia radio station WIP tweeted Tuesday that it was a nice night for the Christies because it was dollar hot dog night.

This is my favorite video from last night. The Chris Christies jamming at the game. Mets may have won but @GovChristie is always a loser. pic.twitter.com/iTMtmhV3pD — Ava Graham (@_avagraham) April 11, 2017

After the Mets won 4-3, Christie tweeted: “Thanks for the tribute tonight. Hope you enjoyed the game as much as I did! Can’t wait to visit again.”

@AngeloCataldi @WIPMorningShow Thanks for the tribute tonight. Hope you enjoyed the game as much as I did! Can't wait to visit again. #LGM — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) April 11, 2017

Christie’s comments about the Phillies and their fans echo what he said about Philadelphia Eagles fans in January when he was discussing his support for the Cowboys.

“The Eagles do suck and they’ve sucked for a long time. And their fans are generally angry, awful people,” Christie told WFAN’s Craig Carton.

Of course, a sizable number of Christie’s constituents are Eagles and Phillies fans who live in southern New Jersey.

