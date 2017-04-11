CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Seen At 11: Savvy Fraudsters Are Staying A Step Ahead Of ‘Chip Card’ Technology

April 11, 2017 11:22 PM
Filed Under: Black Hat Convention, Dick Brennan, Jeremy Hajek

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The credit card with the chip in your wallet is supposed to be safer than the old magnetic swipe version.

As CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported, skimming devices are a gold mine for thieves. One swipe and they can access all of the private details stored on the magnetic strip of your credit or debit card.

That’s why the credit card companies introduced the new chip card with promises of greatly improved security.

No matter how smart the chip cards are supposed to be, experts said some even smarter thieves may already be outwitting them.

“I think the key thing to know is no technology is perfect,” consumer advocate, Abraham Scarr said.

Consumer Pat Heidkamp found out the hard way when she uncovered several mysterious transactions on her supposedly more secure chip card.

“There were five that we were suspicious,” she said, “It was for about $2,300.”

Cyber security professor Jeremy Hajek said it’s totally possible that her chip card was hacked.

It only takes small modifications to skimming devices to bypass the chip and enable unauthorized uses of these cards, just like with the magnetic cards.

“As my chip goes through, maybe 15 seconds, I can easily make another transaction with your information,” he explained.

Multiple researchers at a ‘Black Hat’ convention in Las Vegas recently demonstrated just how easy it is.

“Each one of these transactions, it’s passing off the card data, it’s receiving a pin number,” Hajek said.

Chip card holder Donna Pellegrino believes she too became a victim after noticing a $200 withdrawal from an ATM in another city that she never made.

“It scares you,” she said.

As Scarr explained, it’s up to the consumer to be vigilant.

“Once you recognize there’s a problem, report it right away,” he said.

That’s what Heidkamp did. She got $1,000 back from her bank, the rest — unfortunately — was gone.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia