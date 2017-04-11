CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

De Blasio Holds Office Hours With Staten Island Residents

April 11, 2017 8:34 PM
Filed Under: Mayor Bill de Blasio, Rich Lamb, Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio held office hours on Staten Island Tuesday, the second day of his first week of taking City Hall on the road.

As WCBS 880’s Rich Lamb reported, commissioners and staff at the Staten Island Borough Hall crowded into a room filled with tables as the mayor got an earful. Among those who spoke was an 88-year-old woman living down the road from a school.

“We can’t even get up that street because the mothers double park and triple-park to pick up their kids,” the woman said. “It’s terrible.”

But the woman described the mayor as tall and cordial.

Meanwhile, a woman named Marie Waznok complained about school paraprofessionals’ pay.

“We are called ‘PPP’s,’ that’s poorly paid paras,” Waznok said. “It’s 2017. The top starting salary for a para professional in New York City is $23,000.”

She described the mayor is interested in the issue, and promised she would vote for him.

Mayor de Blasio will be working on Staten Island through Friday. It is his first stop as he kicks off a new initiative called “City Hall in Your Borough.”

De Blasio said he plans on taking City Hall on the road to Queens, the Bronx and Brooklyn too, but no dates have been set yet.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia