De Blasio Holds Office Hours With Staten Island Residents

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio held office hours on Staten Island Tuesday, the second day of his first week of taking City Hall on the road.

As WCBS 880’s Rich Lamb reported, commissioners and staff at the Staten Island Borough Hall crowded into a room filled with tables as the mayor got an earful. Among those who spoke was an 88-year-old woman living down the road from a school.

“We can’t even get up that street because the mothers double park and triple-park to pick up their kids,” the woman said. “It’s terrible.”

But the woman described the mayor as tall and cordial.

Meanwhile, a woman named Marie Waznok complained about school paraprofessionals’ pay.

“We are called ‘PPP’s,’ that’s poorly paid paras,” Waznok said. “It’s 2017. The top starting salary for a para professional in New York City is $23,000.”

She described the mayor is interested in the issue, and promised she would vote for him.

Mayor de Blasio will be working on Staten Island through Friday. It is his first stop as he kicks off a new initiative called “City Hall in Your Borough.”

De Blasio said he plans on taking City Hall on the road to Queens, the Bronx and Brooklyn too, but no dates have been set yet.