New York City To Expand E-Waste Curbside Pickup Program

April 11, 2017 9:58 PM
Filed Under: E-Waste, Electronic Waste, Rich Lamb

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It is soon going to be easier to dispose of your old computers and televisions in New York City.

As WCBS 880’s Rich Lamb reported, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that the city is set to expand a program to pick up your old TV or computer or electronic waste at the curb following a successful pilot program on Staten Island.

It will be inaugurated in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens over the next three years.

“Nearly 11,000 items have been picked up just since the pilot began which was not long ago,” de Blasio said. “Eleven thousand pieces of electronics yet every single one of them would end up in a landfill otherwise.”

Electronics often contain valued metals such as gold and copper, as well as harmful lead, mercury and cadmium.

The e-waste pickup program is fully funded by electronics manufacturers and is free to taxpayers.

