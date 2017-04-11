Extra-Alarm Fire Sweeps Through Queens Apartment Building

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An extra-alarm fire was raging Tuesday evening in apartment building in Elmhurst, Queens.

The fire started at 6:30 p.m. on the top floor of the building at 56-11 94th St., between 56th and 57th avenues, according to the FDNY.

The FDNY called a second alarm on arrival, and the fire had been raised to five alarms by 7:15 p.m., the FDNY reported.

Three firefighters had suffered non-life-threatening injuries fighting the blaze as of 8 p.m., CBS2’s Valerie Castro reported.

A total of 200 firefighters were on the scene, and the FDNY drone was also pressed into service.

A photo by Twitter user Krystle Ortiz de V. showed bright orange flames coming from a window in the building, and black smoke pouring from several other windows and from the roof.

Twitter user Melissa Monsalve posted a video from some distance away showing clouds of black smoke.

Hey @NY1 big fire right now coming from Elmhurst #queens it seems pic.twitter.com/04SZWv4Mlb — Melissa Monsalve (@meli_sophia) April 11, 2017

The American Red Cross Greater New York said it had multiple teams headed to the scene.