CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Extra-Alarm Fire Sweeps Through Queens Apartment Building

April 11, 2017 8:16 PM
Filed Under: Elmhurst, Queens, Queens Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An extra-alarm fire was raging Tuesday evening in apartment building in Elmhurst, Queens.

The fire started at 6:30 p.m. on the top floor of the building at 56-11 94th St., between 56th and 57th avenues, according to the FDNY.

The FDNY called a second alarm on arrival, and the fire had been raised to five alarms by 7:15 p.m., the FDNY reported.

Three firefighters had suffered non-life-threatening injuries fighting the blaze as of 8 p.m., CBS2’s Valerie Castro reported.

A total of 200 firefighters were on the scene, and the FDNY drone was also pressed into service.

A photo by Twitter user Krystle Ortiz de V. showed bright orange flames coming from a window in the building, and black smoke pouring from several other windows and from the roof.

Twitter user Melissa Monsalve posted a video from some distance away showing clouds of black smoke.

The American Red Cross Greater New York said it had multiple teams headed to the scene.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia