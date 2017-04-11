CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

New York State Free College Tuition Includes Numerous Caveats

April 11, 2017 9:47 PM
Filed Under: Excelsior Scholarship, Free College Tuition, Myles Miller

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Excelsior scholarship is the country’s biggest ever free college tuition program, and it would offer free tuition at two- and four-year colleges in New York state.

But as WCBS 880’s Myles Miller reported, the program also comes with some big catches. It only pays for half of the cost of attending college, and requires students to attend college full time.

And by far the biggest caveat is that graduates must stay in New York state post-graduation for the same period of time that they were in school.

Temple University education policy professor Sara Goldrick-Rab said the policy makes sense.

“Why wouldn’t New York want them to keep living in New York, take the higher paid job in New Jersey, and pay taxes in New York?” she said.

Goldrick-Rab said if scholarship recipients choose to leave the state, the scholarship becomes a loan.

Some are also concerned that the new program could be a smokescreen for a backdoor tuition hike, amounting to $200 per year over the next five years, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported on Monday. Others say they’re worried about exploding admissions.

Experts also say statistics show a college education translates into a job, and that Albany can do more to help.

“It’s a good start, but it doesn’t cover room and board,” Lisa Tyson from the Long Island Progressive Coalition said Monday. “Most students need room and board, that’s where the big expenses are. So really a good start, but not enough.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia