Connecticut Man Wearing ‘Hold My Beer’ T-Shirt Charged With Driving Under Influence

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A man wearing a black T-shirt that read “Hold My Beer And Watch This” is charged with driving under the influence following a crash in Connecticut.
Police say Harrison Wootton, 25, of Woodstock, crashed his car into a cemetery wall in Putnam early Monday morning.
State troopers responded to the scene and found the vehicle was unregistered and uninsured, The Hartford Courant reported.
Wootton is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failing to drive in the proper lane and misuse of plates.