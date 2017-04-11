CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Guitarist J. Geils Found Dead In Massachusetts Home

April 11, 2017 9:16 PM
Filed Under: J. Geils, J. Geils Band, John Warren Geils

GROTON, Mass. (CBSNewYork/AP) — John Warren Geils Jr., founder of The J. Geils Band known for such hits as “Love Stinks,” ”Freeze Frame” and “Centerfold,” has died in his Massachusetts home.

Geils was 71 years old.

Groton police said officers responded to Geils home around 4 p.m. Tuesday for a well-being check and found him unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A preliminary investigation indicates that Geils died of natural causes,” police said in a statement.

The J. Geils Band was founded in 1967 in Worcester, Massachusetts, while Geils was studying at Worcester Polytechnic Institute. Fronted by singer Peter Wolf, the band released 11 studio albums before breaking up in 1985. They reunited off and on until recent years.

The band had several Top 40 singles in the early 1970s, including a cover song “Lookin’ for a Love” by the family group The Valentinos and “Give It to Me.”

Their biggest hits included “Must of Got Lost,” which reached No. 12 on Billboard’s Top 100 in 1975. “Love Stinks,” a rant against unrequited love, was the title song on their 1980 album.

Their song “Centerfold,” from the album “Freeze Frame” was released in 1981 and eventually charted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 in February 1982. It stayed there for six weeks and was featured on MTV.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

