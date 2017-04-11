Man Fires Shots Into Barbershop In Morningside Heights

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The sunny afternoon on Tuesday was interrupted by gun violence in Morningside Heights, and surveillance video captured the moment it happened.

As CBS2’s Emily Smith reported, police were searching Tuesday for one suspect who was caught on surveillance camera. Video clearly showed a man firing two shots into La Prubia barbershop on Columbus Avenue – which had its door wide open.

The suspect is seen wearing blue shorts in the video. He looks into the barbershop, stands around for a minute, and then pulls out a gun and shoots.

He goes on to fire another shot.

Shortly afterward, a man runs out of the barber shop to try to chase the suspect down Columbus Avenue near 105th Street. Police told CBS2 it took time to even find the bullet holes — which are under the chairs where people wait to get their hair done.

CBS2 spoke with the owner, who said in Spanish: “I threw myself on the ground when they fired so they wouldn’t shoot me. It was two shots, two”

“I said, ‘That was a gunshot,’ and it brought my attention. I turned this way, seen a guy running,” said a woman on the street.

“Normally this neighborhood is great. Everybody take care; everybody nice,” a man added.

Police describe the suspect as being about 5 feet 8 inches tall, with black sneakers, a black shirt, blue basketball shorts, and black leggings underneath.

Police said the motive for the shooting was not known late Tuesday afternoon.

As of 5 p.m., the owner and a barber were back inside the shop, along with a child.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to call police.