Former Mount Kisco Fire Chief, Who Later Worked In School, Charged With Child Pornography Offenses

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A former Mount Kisco fire chief who had most recently worked as a groundskeeper and bus driver at a Westchester County school stood charged with uploading child pornography Tuesday.
Raymond Zaccari, 58, of New Rochelle, was arraigned in Greenburgh Town Court this past Friday and was charged with possessing and promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child, according to the Westchester County District Attorney’s office.
On Friday, investigators from the DA’s office executed a search warrant at Zaccari’s home after receiving a CyperTipline report field by Google, prosecutors said.
Google said someone using an IP address at Zaccari’s home had uploaded an image of child pornography to a Google Plus Photos account, prosecutors said.
Zaccari lives at the home with his wife and adult daughter, prosecutors said. He is a former chief of the Mount Kisco Fire Department and said he was now employed by the Rippowan Cisqua School in the Town of Bedford as a groundskeeper – and as a school bus driver for after school activities and special events, prosecutors said.
The school was contacted and informed of the arrest, prosecutors said. His bail was set at $25,000 cash over $50,000 bond, and as a condition of his bond, he may not be around children under 17, prosecutors said.
Zaccari is due back in Village of Mount Kisco Justice Court on April 20.