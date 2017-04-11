More Than $50,000 In Damage After 30 School Buses Vandalized On Long Island, Police Say

NESCONSET, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police on Long Island are trying to find out who is responsible for causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage to school buses last month.
About 30 buses that were parked at 70 Southern Boulevard in Nesconset were damaged sometime between March 16 and March 30, Suffolk County police said.
Windows on the buses were broken and fire extinguishers was discharged inside the buses, according to police. The cost of the damage exceeds $50,000.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.