Here’s Who The Mock Drafts Have The Giants Selecting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — When a team drafts 23rd, it’s hard to form much of a consensus on which player they might select.

That is the situation the Giants are in as we look ahead toward the NFL Draft, which begins April 27.

Here’s a look at some of the players the mock drafts have Big Blue taking with their first-round pick.

RYAN RAMCZYK, OL, WISCONSIN

Included in mock drafts by The Ringer’s Danny Kelly, CBSSports.com’s Rob Rang and NFL.com’s Chad Reuter

“Giants left tackle Ereck Flowers hasn’t developed like the team had hoped, so grabbing Ramczyk here gives them an answer at one of the most important positions in the sport,” Kelly writes. “With the former Badger locking down the left side of the line, New York could try Flowers out at guard, along with free agent D.J. Fluker, or have him provide competition at the right tackle spot held down by Bobby Hart.”

DALVIN COOK, RB, FLORIDA STATE

Included in mock draft by NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah

“Cook would be too good to pass up at this point in the draft,” Jeremiah writes. “I like Paul Perkins but Cook is a far superior talent.”

PATRICK MAHOMES II, QB, TEXAS TECH

Included in mock draft by CBSSports.com’s Dane Brugler

“The Giants are ready to win now, but the allure of landing an exciting building block for the future might be too great to pass on a talent like Mahomes,” Brugler writes. “There is obviously interest by the Giants so this possible pairing can’t be ruled out.”

HAASON REDDICK, LB, TEMPLE

Included in mock draft by The Sporting News

“The Giants finally can add a linebacker in Round 1 despite their lack of a need at the position for years, and Reddick would be a perfect fit,” The Sporting News wrote. “He addresses their biggest need and is a strong value based on current NFL interest.”

ZACH CUNNINGHAM, LB, VANDERBILT

Included in mock draft by Walter Football

“Ryan Ramczyk makes a lot of sense for the Giants, as I had him slotted here in my previous update. David Njoku also makes sense to me,” Walter Football writes. “However, the people I trust concerning the Giants all believe that Zach Cunningham will be the pick. I could definitely see it happening. Cunningham is a very talented linebacker, and he would provide a huge boost at the position. Things will be even more dire for the Giants at linebacker next season when two of their players will be hitting free agency, so Cunningham would ease those concerns.”

JARRAD DAVIS, LB, FLORIDA

Included in mock draft by ESPN’s Mel Kiper

“Kelvin Sheppard started 11 games at middle linebacker for the Giants last season, but he’s a free agent, while 2016 first-round pick B.J. Goodson only played 14 snaps,” Kiper reported. “The versatile Davis, my No. 2 inside linebacker, would slot in on Day 1.”

MALIK McDOWELL, DT, MICHIGAN STATE



Included in mock draft by ESPN’s Todd McShay

“McDowell is the most talented interior pass rusher in the draft, but he didn’t play with the same passion and toughness this past season, which is a red flag,” McShay wrote. “The veterans along the Giants’ defensive line can show him how to be a pro.”

DAVID NJOKU, TE, MIAMI

Included in mock draft by USA Today

“There are bigger needs elsewhere, but Njoku’s rare athleticism might be too much to pass up,” USA Today wrote. “He won’t have to be relied on immediately, but he’ll provide Eli Manning and company with some splash plays from Day 1.”