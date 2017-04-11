Family Jumps From Second-Story Window To Escape Flames In North Brunswick, N.J.

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A family was forced to jump for their lives when a fire consumed their home in North Brunshwick, New Jersey overnight.

Not a toy or appliance were left after flames roared through the home and business on Georges Road, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported.

The Nemeth family was asleep at 1 a.m. when they heard loud noises coming from the house behind theirs.

“I looked out the window, because I heard a lot of people screaming,” neighbor Richie Nemeth said.

“We all ran outside, and just went really bad from there,” Sara Nemeth said. “Two kids he said he saw jump out the window, which was terrifying.”

Police said a child in the home alerted the rest of the family that the house was on fire. The only way out was a second story window.

“That last window on the left. They were jumping out the window. I saw one guy hold somebody, let them go. I heard the lady say please catch him, please catch him,” Richie said.

Nemeth said he jumped over his fence and heard popping noises and glass breaking.

“Next thing you know, poof! The whole thing just ignited and was in flames, like you wouldn’t believe,” he said. “Horrible, and I still get that image of people jumping out of the window. That’s a hard one.”

“It just was uncomprehendable. I get very emotional, very sad,” another neighbor said.

Neighboring buildings were also damaged by the intense heat.

Police said the family is very lucky to be alive. The most serious injuries reported were broken ankles from their landings.

Two firefighters were hurt during the incident, both with non-serious injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.